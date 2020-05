This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Despite the current pandemic keeping people apart, Pahranagat Valley High School’s 2020 baccalaureate service was able to proceed thanks to technology. Participants broadcasted the May 10 program from a room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Alamo building to seniors and their families via YouTube Live. Lincoln County Record – Pahranagat Valley […]