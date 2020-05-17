Question of the Week: Mom

Each week, we are asking our readers questions about issues impacting them. This week’s question: As we celebrate Mother’s Day, what does Mom mean to you? Here are readers’ responses.

My mom just had a birthday on the 6th of May and has been in Las Vegas fighting non Hodgkin’s lymphoma and we’re so close it’s hard having Mother’s Day without her and not having seen her since before my leap year birthday this year. She’s my best friend and we both fighting cancer now. Hopefully she’ll be home soon.

– Ella Robinson

My mom taught us 6 kids to be kind to everyone. She taught us manners. My mom didn’t work outside of our home, so we knew she would be there after school. We never went without, she would go without to make sure we had what we needed. Seemed she had a big lap, because there was always enough room for her to love us all. The hugs and kisses were endless. She taught us about Jesus.

She has the greatest love for her grandkids! Anyone who knows my mom, Mira Tibbetts knows what a kind, loving, classy lady she is. I love you mom!

– Tracey Weideman

