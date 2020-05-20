Plan for dental providers offers guidance for procedures

Phased-in approach to dental service will continue through COVID-19 response

Carson City, NV — Dr. Antonina Capurro, Nevada State Dental Health Officer, recently released a multifaceted and comprehensive plan to resume non-emergency dental procedures which has been approved by the Governors’ Medical Advisory Team and adopted as regulation by the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners.

While treatment of patients for emergency services has continued throughout Nevada’s COVID-19 response, many dental procedures had been proactively suspended to protect patient and employee health and safety. On April 28, Governor Steve Sisolak announced that some medical and dental procedures would resume through a phased-in approach. It is anticipated this limited level of service will continue through Phase 1 with the state monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. At this time, postponement of elective dental procedures will continue for public health and safety.

Dr. Capurro, in coordination with the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners, has published a memorandum outlining the dental procedures that may be completed during this phase, infection control and personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols, social distancing actions and employee safeguards.

Additionally, on May 4 a letter was sent to the Nevada Dental Hygienist Association to provide answers to questions raised during the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners’ April 30 meeting.

Dr. Capurro has called upon the Nevada Dental Association and Nevada Dental Hygienist Association to continue to foster open lines of communication and collaboration as the phase-in plan begins and the dental team works together to safely provide oral health care for all Nevadans.

Both documents can be found on the Oral Health Program page at http://dpbh.nv.gov/Programs/OH/OH-Home/ More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/