DMV remains closed during Phase I, limited CDL offices open

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), along with many other government agencies, will remain closed under the Phase I reopening announced by Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 7.

The DMV’s online services and kiosks remain open.

“We strongly encourage customers to use them when possible, particularly for vehicle registration,” DMV public information officer Kevin Malone said. “Those who must visit a DMV office should make sure they are prepared with the correct documentation to complete their transaction once we do reopen.”

Sisolak has given Nevada motorists more time to renew their expiring documents.

If the expiration date falls between the date the DMV closed, March 16, and the date of the DMV’s eventual reopening, drivers have until 90 days after the reopening to renew the document. If the expiration date falls within 30 days after reopening, drivers have 60 days after reopening to renew the document. The extension applies to all DMV-issued credentials documents, including business licenses. It does not apply to vehicle liability insurance or SR-22 requirements.

The DMV also announced it will reopen its Commercial Driver License (CDL) offices in North Las Vegas and Sparks on Monday, May 11.

The two offices will offer limited services to commercial drivers only. No transactions for the general public will be completed. A reopening date for the full service DMV offices has not been set.

“We’re reopening these two offices to keep trucks on the road and help commercial drivers earn a living,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “The trucking industry is vital to the economy. Plus, a national shortage of drivers has been a problem since well before the COVID pandemic.”

Services offered to drivers will include written testing for Commercial Learner Permits, conversion of permits into full commercial licenses and license reinstatements in cases where a driving skills test is not required.

The CDL offices will not offer driving skills tests at this time due to social distancing protocols.

Only 10 customers at a time will be allowed inside due to the relatively small size of both facilities. Social distancing will be in effect.

The DMV staff will wear face coverings and customers are encouraged to do so. The DMV has purchased sneeze barriers and other personal protective equipment and will follow proper cleaning protocols.

For more information, visit dmvnv.com.