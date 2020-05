This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As the school year comes to an official close this week, some of the senior class of 2020 decided they were going to give themselves a proper send-off despite the quarantine. Courtesy Photo – Lincoln County High School seniors gather to “light the L.” Just outside of Panaca, plastered against the side of a hill […]