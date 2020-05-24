Auxiliary holds elections

The Caliente Ladies’ Auxiliary Post 7114, held officer elections April 28. These changes will not take effect until July 1, 2020. The meeting was held outside, with social distancing strictly enforced.
The results of the election were as follows:
Vickie Horner – President
Luanna Moore – Senior Vice
Sharon Wimsatt – Junior Vice
Lynda Nowman – Conductress
Alice Rodorick – Treasurer
Gina Thiriot – Guard
Luanna Moore remains chaplain and DonnaMae Harrison remains secretary.
Trustees are Luanna Moore, Lynda Nowman and Sharon Wimsatt.
Leave a Reply