Auxiliary holds elections

The Caliente Ladies’ Auxiliary Post 7114, held officer elections April 28. These changes will not take effect until July 1, 2020. The meeting was held outside, with social distancing strictly enforced.

The results of the election were as follows:

Vickie Horner – President

Luanna Moore – Senior Vice

Sharon Wimsatt – Junior Vice

Lynda Nowman – Conductress

Alice Rodorick – Treasurer

Gina Thiriot – Guard

Luanna Moore remains chaplain and DonnaMae Harrison remains secretary.

Trustees are Luanna Moore, Lynda Nowman and Sharon Wimsatt.