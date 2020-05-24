Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / News / Auxiliary holds elections

Auxiliary holds elections

by Leave a Comment

The Caliente Ladies’ Auxiliary Post 7114, held officer elections April 28. These changes will not take effect until July 1, 2020. The meeting was held outside, with social distancing strictly enforced.

The results of the election were as follows:

Vickie Horner – President

Luanna Moore – Senior Vice

Sharon Wimsatt – Junior Vice

Lynda Nowman – Conductress

Alice Rodorick – Treasurer

Gina Thiriot – Guard

Luanna Moore remains chaplain and DonnaMae Harrison remains secretary.

Trustees are Luanna Moore,  Lynda Nowman and Sharon Wimsatt.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *