LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks. By Jill Moe, Desert Farming Initiative Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many consumers have been grappling […]