Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Alamo and Panaca

Testing for COVID-19 is ramping up in Lincoln County.

Free testing for the public will be held June 2 at the church ballpark in Alamo from 12 – 6 p.m. and in Panaca at the high school on June 3 from 12 – 7 p.m. Officials are looking to test about 10 percent of the county’s population.

All those that choose to be tested will need to remain in their vehicle at all times and follow signs and verbal instructions. This voluntary test will identify whether a person currently has COVID-19. It’s not an antibody test and will not indicate if a person has had COVID-19 in the past.

The testing is being provided through the Lincoln County Local Emergency Planning Committee in conjunction with Grover C. Dils Medical Center, Lincoln County Health, Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the National Guard.

Grover C. Dils also announced all hospital employees will be tested for COVID-19 in the next week. The community is invited to follow Grover .C Dils Medical Center on Facebook to receive its latest announcements.