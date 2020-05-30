Nevada has highest unemployment rate in the nation; impacts seen in areas across the State

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) April 2020 economic report, statewide jobs decreased by -18.0%, a loss of -254,800 jobs since April 2019 for an employment level of 1,159,800, a trend reflected in the Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA). The Las Vegas MSA declined at a rate of -20.8% or -214,500 jobs for an employment level of 817,500. In the Reno MSA, the decline was at -9.9% or -24,500 jobs for an employment level of 222,400. The Carson City MSA lost jobs at the rate of -12.4% or -3,800 jobs for an employment level of 26,900. Changes are seasonally adjusted to show underlying trends in employment.

The State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 28.2% in April, 6.9% in March, and 4% in April 2019. Unadjusted unemployment rates for the state were 29.8% in April, 6.9% in March, and was 3.9% in April 2019. Unemployment rates for the State’s metropolitan areas, counties, and cities are not adjusted for seasonality. The Las Vegas MSA had an unemployment rate of 33.5% in April resulting from having a labor force of 1,063,731 and 356,652 unemployed individuals. In the Reno MSA, the unemployment rate was 19.6% in April resulting from having a labor force of 227,600 and 44,689 unemployed individuals. The Carson MSA has an unemployment rate of 21.4% in April resulting from having a labor force of 23,131 and 4,952 unemployed individuals.

“This month’s report captures the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevada’s labor market. Not to our surprise, the state and sub-state regions all realized a significant increase in unemployment and decrease in employment. The largest impact was felt in Las Vegas, with an unemployment rate over 33 percent and a decline in employment near 21 percent. However, no area of the state has been unaffected; the Reno and Carson City MSAs saw employment declines near 10 percent and unemployment rates near 20 percent, while the rural micropolitan areas of the state saw unemployment rates broadly ranging between 10 and 20 percent. As the situation evolves, we will continue to monitor labor market information and post updates on our website, NevadaWorkforce.com” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR.

Additional Economic Report Highlights:

Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):

– Las Vegas employment changed -205,900 jobs since March and -214,500 jobs since April 2019 a rate of -20.8%.

– Reno employment changed -27,100 jobs since March and -24,500 jobs since April 2019 a rate of -9.9%.

– Carson City employment changed -4,000 jobs since March and -3,800 jobs since April 2019 a rate of -12.4%.

Unemployment (Not Seasonally Adjusted):

– Las Vegas MSA’s unemployment rate was 33.5% in April compared to March’s rate of 7.2% and 4% in April 2019.

– Reno MSA’s unemployment rate was 19.6% in April compared to March’s rate of 5.6% and 3.3% in April 2019.

– Carson City MSA’s unemployment rate was 21.4% in April compared to March’s rate of 7.1% and 4% in April 2019.

– Elko Micropolitan Area unemployment rate was 15.4% in April compared to March’s rate of 5.1% and 3% in April 2019.

– Fallon Micropolitan Area unemployment rate was 12.8% in April compared to March’s rate of 6.1% and 3.7% in April 2019.

– Fernley Micropolitan Area unemployment rate was 20.1% in April compared to March’s rate of 8.2% and 4.8% in April 2019.

– Gardnerville Micropolitan Area unemployment rate was 19.3% in April compared to March’s rate of 6.8% and 4.2% in April 2019.

– Pahrump Micropolitan Area unemployment rate was 21.3% in April compared to March’s rate of 8.4% and 5.3% in April 2019.

– Winnemucca Micropolitan Area unemployment rate was 9.6% in April compared to March’s rate of 5.2% and 2.8% in April 2019.

Lincoln County’s unemployment rate was 10% in April compared to March’s rate of 6.1% and 4.2% in April 2019.