No official announcement yet on opening youth sports

On May 26, Governor Steve Sisolak issued a release indicating that Nevada will be transitioning to Phase 2 of the state’s “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” beginning May 29.

Phase 1 did not address schools nor school facilities and left in place gubernatorial directives closing schools to on-site instruction. In the governor’s press release, schools were not specifically mentioned. However, youth sports and recreation were.

Sisolak stated, “Finally, we anticipate that youth sports and recreation will be able to open at some point in Phase 2. I know youth sports are important. We’ve asked for recommendations, from local youth sports associations, the [Local Empowerment Advisory Council (LEAP)] and national organizations. There are a lot of considerations at play here and for our youth, we want to make sure we have a strong, safe plan in place. We’re working with the local districts and youth sports districts in the state to announce plans in Phase 2.”

Bart Thompson, Executive Director of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA), said in a memo sent May 27 it is anticipated that youth sports and recreation will be able to open at some point. No specific date is given, and youth sports are not, as of the May 27 statement, allowed to re-open. Neither are school buildings and facilities open to any in-person instruction.

“For now, the protocols issued previously regarding in-person workouts, practices, competitions, etc. remain in place,” Thompson said. “NIAA member schools will be notified promptly in writing by this office when that changes.”