Linda JoAnn Burton Hood was born on September 29, 1941 in Rawlings, Wyoming. She was the only child of William and Glenys Burton. Linda grew up in Sinclair, Wyoming, where her father worked at the Sinclair Oil Refinery. After graduating from Rawlins High, she attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah where she met and married Tom Hood. After her husband graduated college they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to raise their family.

Following their divorce Linda worked full time to support her and her family all while attending UNLV for elementary education. She never had a lot to give, but gave all she had to her four children and grandchildren. In 2006, she moved to Caliente, NV, to be near her daughter and her family. There she doted on her grandchildren and all of their friends, always having soda and treats at the ready for anyone who stopped by. She could also be found substitute teaching and later volunteering in the school library at Caliente Elementary. Every holiday she would knit holiday themed treat bags for the students in her grandchildren’s classes. She liked to keep busy reading, watching movies, and knitting blankets and scarves for her friends and family.

Linda passed away on May 21, 2020, in her home in Caliente surrounded by her children. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Glenys Burton along with two children, James and Craig. She is survived by Sharon (Chase) Dirks of Caliente, NV, Brian (Jennifer) Hood of Escondido, CA, Randy (Thoy), and Gary (Marla) Hood of Las Vegas, NV. “Grandmother” will be dearly missed by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.