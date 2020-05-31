Mary Jo Switalla (Witz), age 69, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020, in St George, Utah. Born the seventh of thirteen children on July 28, 1950, in Norway, Michigan, she moved to Nevada at age ten and attended Lincoln County High School. Her first two children, Bobbi Jo Stewart and Monica Rivera, were born in Caliente. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where her third child, Russell McNaught, was born. She was blessed with six biological grandchildren (raising Anthony Rivera) and three great grandchildren; and four children, eleven grandchildren, and one greatgrandchild by marriage.

Mary worked in the gaming industry, first as a change girl and later as a booth cashier. This is where she met her beloved husband of twenty-seven years, James Switalla. She retired from Harrah’s after about twenty-five years.

Mary never left a story untold and her sense of humor could make a salty sailor blush. She was a ball of positive energy and never stopped giving: her baked goods filled the bellies of family, friends, and volunteer groups, and her home was open so family and adopted strays could attend college. Mary cheered at every UNLV Rebel basketball and football game for nearly thirty years. She loved spending time in nature: hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, kayaking, birding, and rockhounding. After retirement, Mary and Jim spent summers camping and trying every craft brewery they came across. In memorial, step out into nature, drink a beverage, and send a smile.