This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Kami Stirling Kami Stiling, Valedictorian Kami Stirling was the valedictorian for the PVHS class of 2020. Throughout high school, she was involved in volleyball, basketball, softball and FFA. She set goals, which included trying to study any time she could. Getting straight A’s and having the mindset of always wanting to be the best helped […]