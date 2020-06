This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Memorial Day weekend was different this year – no parade, no Fireman’s BBQ at Rose Memorial Park, no reunions. Without all of that, perhaps people had time to reflect on the truer meaning of Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor those who fought and died for the freedoms that were missed this weekend. […]