VFW marks Memorial Day with flag raising

VFW Post 7114 held a flag-raising ceremony at Rose Memorial Park on Memorial Day.

Mary Cordle – The VFW Post 7114 color guard during the Memorial Day flag ceremony.



With the help of Ralph Hughes, the VFW prepared over the weekend for Memorial Day. The flag remained at half staff, honoring all veterans, until Tuesday morning. As the group walked away, a breeze came up that unfurled the flag, a reminder that the flag flies with the last breath of each soldier who died defending it.

The flagpole was a joint effort between the VFW and City of Caliente. The VFW wants to thank the community for the donations through the Poppy Day sales.