Question of the Week: What advice would you give to the Class of 2020?

This is the time to find yourself. It’s a weird time, figuring out who you are while figuring out your place in society as a responsible adult.

If things don’t turn out the way you thought they would, that’s okay.

It’s okay if you don’t have it all figured out by the time you’re 20. You might feel you do, but let all experience from this point on be something to build and learn from. You’ll need it.

Take pictures. Journal in whatever way you want. Love big. Leave the judgement and drama high school can be in the past because it’s not welcome in this new part of life; you’ll find that life offers up some beautiful stuff and I’m glad you’ve made it this far.

Good luck to the grads reading this. Welcome to life! It’s wild in all the best of ways!

Amanda Lopez

Don’t let fear hold you back from what you want to do and be. This is an exciting time where you’ll get the opportunities to do SO many new things…most of them out of your comfort zone. Don’t be scared. Set goals and then take those steps towards them. You can do it!

Robin Rowley

Always have short term and long term goals! Always have something to work towards.

Philip Holak

Don’t turn to alcohol to hide life! Trust me!

Lee Ballow

Create goals and take calculated risks. Move from your confront zone and reach for the stars. You live in the greatest times man has ever lived. Leave the excuses behind and keep moving forward. You will think very differently in 5, 10, and 25 years from now.

Mark Chaparian

Serve others, just like you have been taught to do.

Shaun Hunt

Make every day count and show kindness every day.

Shirley Johnson

Always, I mean always, keep toilet paper in your car.

Zach Shinkle

Don’t vote for establishment politicians, regardless of party affiliation.

George Rowe