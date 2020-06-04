School superintendent thanks all those who care for students

“What a year!” Lincoln County School District Superintendent Pam Teel said in a May 21 letter to the community.

In the letter, Teel reflects on the events that led to the closure of school buildings and the abrupt change to how education was provided to the students during the final months of the school year.

“Each day unfolded to more decisions that impacted all of us in so many ways,” she said. “Each of us has lost something and we cannot and should not judge the feelings of those losses. Each one is real to the person no matter what the loss.”

Teel added, “I do believe Lincoln County School District has done the best we could do in the circumstances, and we will strive hard to be ready for what is next.”

