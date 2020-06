This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Sheriff Kerry Lee spoke about his concerns over the current lack of dispatchers at the Lincoln County Detention Center. “We don’t have enough of them right now, in part due to budget cuts and early retirements of several officers in the sheriff’s department.” However, he did say deputy Derek Foremaster in Alamo will stay on […]