This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As news comes out of Carson City that more businesses will be able to open their doors and start the arduous process of returning to a state of normalcy, Lincoln County is already feeling the effects. From Pioche to Alamo, different businesses have been affected to varying degrees by the widespread COVID-19 pandemic and its […]