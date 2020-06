This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The final week of May was “a busy week for fires,” said both Sheriff Kerry Lee and Emergency Management Services and Fire Chief Eric Holt at the commission meeting June 1. “We had three structure fires last week as well as a number of unrelated medical runs.” Holt said the fires were “man-caused and complicated […]