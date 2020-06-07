Through it all, SNORE’s Skull Rush 250 in Caliente deemed a success

Caliente, Nev. — The Southern Nevada Off-Road Enthusiasts returned to Caliente for the SNORE Skull Rush May 29-30.

One of the oldest sanctioned auto racing bodies in the country – and the oldest off-road racing faction in the nation – SNORE once again assembled its troops and headed some 180 miles to the north for yet another effort deemed “flawless” by promoters and “that will go down in SNORE history as one of the club’ best-ever-efforts” especially when considering the factions that included last-minute adjustments such as environmental challenges that have rocked the world since early March.

Instant Images Photography – Top finishers in the recent SNORE Skull Rush 250 in Caliente were Class 1 winner Joe David and SNORE Sportsman champ and SNORE secretary Sarah Koeth.



Indeed, the show had to go on no matter what the local or world-wide challenges.

With a field of about 100 entries, the Skull Rush 250 invaded a “home-away-from-home” for the umpteenth time with the continued beauty of an area adored by SNORE’s competitors.

With a long list of challenges including water near the mountain, SNORE’s intriguing H 2 O even included Mike Montes getting wrapped around a tree so challenging that help had to be provided by the Gaughan family (including competitor Jake Gaughan) who had to get Montes out of the predicament that he undoubtedly never thought he’d find himself in after a long career that has included virtually every conceivable form of racing.

SNORE’s annual trek to Caliente always creates a long list of challenges, but this year’s pandemic had to top all of the rest.

For a full rundown of the race, please visit www.snoreracing.net.