BLM seeks public comment on proposed Mt. Irish Archaeological Site improvements

ELY, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management Basin and Range National Monument seeks public review and comment on a preliminary environmental assessment (EA) analyzing the impacts of proposed visitor improvements at the Mt. Irish Archaeological Site in Pahranagat Valley, about eight miles west of Hiko, Nev. The 15-day public review and comment period concludes Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The BLM is proposing to construct four primitive campsites with picnic tables and fire rings and install a vault toilet to improve the public’s recreational experience and minimize impacts to natural and cultural resources. Visitation to Mt. Irish has increased from approximately 100 people in 2006 to nearly 900 people in 2018.

The preliminary EA is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xwg5m. Submit written comments to the BLM Basin and Range National Monument, P.O. Box 237, 1400 South Front Street, Caliente, NV 89008 Attn: Jake Hickerson. Fax comments to Hickerson at (775) 726-8111. Submit comments electronically to rhickerson@blm.gov. Reference “Mt. Irish Project” when providing comment.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment—including your personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For additional information, contact Monument Manager Alicia Styles at (775) 726-8100.