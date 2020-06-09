Fire restrictions announced for national wildlife refuges in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS — With drying vegetation and increasing daytime temperatures, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is implementing fire restrictions on the Desert and Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuges in southern Nevada. As the Service prepares to reopen the wildlife refuges, visitors are encouraged to enjoy public lands in a safe manner, bearing in mind that human-caused fires threaten people, wildlife, private property, and public land resources.

The potential is very high for devastating fires during the summer. The public is asked to please report fires to the Las Vegas Interagency Coordination Center at 702-515-5300, or by calling 911.

Fire restrictions prohibit:

Campfires in rock rings or on the open ground

Using charcoal grills

Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames (except by permit)

Using any explosive (except by permit)

Using fireworks or target shooting



Exemptions:

Portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed

Campfires are allowed in the metal fire rings at Desert Pass Campground on the Desert NWR and at the Upper Lake Campground on the Pahranagat NWR

The provided grills in the day use area on the Pahranagat NWR may be used

Visitors are required to bring their own firewood. Cutting of live or dead trees or collection of downed and dead wood are prohibited. In all cases, make sure fires are completely extinguished before leaving the site.