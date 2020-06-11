‘Colors of the West: Youth Art from the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’ virtual exhibition now open

LAS VEGAS, NV– As part of the ongoing Nevada Humanities Exhibition Series, a new exhibition, Colors of the West: Youth Art from the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, opened online on June 4, 2020 at nevadahumanities.org and will be on display as a virtual gallery indefinitely. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Colors of the West, which would normally be on display to the public at the Nevada Humanities Program Gallery in Las Vegas, will be hosted virtually. A Colors of the West curator’s talk will take place virtually on Thursday, July 2, 2020, premiering at 7 pm on the Nevada Humanities Facebook page at: facebook.com/nevadahumanities. The exhibition will be on continuous display on the Nevada Humanities website.

Colors of the West: Youth Art from the 2020 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is a sampling of the works that are on display each year at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada. The exhibition was curated by Western Folklife Center staff: Meg Glaser, Artistic Director; Jan Petersen, Youth Education Coordinator; and Brad McMullen, Programs & National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Manager and is part of their educational programs for Elko County students Kindergarten to grade 12. Each year, art teachers are given the theme and students create works in a wide range of media and techniques.

The education programming is made possible with thanks to funding by the Nevada Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, Nevada Gold Mines, Wrangler, and other donors. For more information visit: westernfolklife.org.