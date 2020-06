This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) state finals are being held in Alamo. The junior high finals will be held June 11-12 and the high school’s finals will be held June 13-15. Dave Maxwell – Steer wrestling, one of the events to be contested at the Nevada State High School Finals Rodeo this weekend […]