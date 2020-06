This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is set to officially reopen its state offices June 15. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported the announcement was made by DMV Director Julie Butler in a virtual webcast press conference June 8. “We are excited to reopen our doors to the public,” she said. DMV locations have been closed […]