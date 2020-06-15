Governor signs directive allowing K-12 school facilities to re-open for summer learning and activities

CARSON CITY Nev. – On June 9, Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive allowing local school districts, charter schools, and private schools to immediately reopen for summer learning and activities while implementing the Phase 2 protocols designed to keep students, staff, families, and communities safe.

The directive and accompanying guidance come just in time for summer school but cover a wide range of topics. The guidance provides support for districts and schools to make local decisions regarding re-opening facilities, offering in-person instruction, and hosting meetings and events under the proper social distancing protocols. Districts and schools may offer summer learning opportunities through distance education, in-person instruction, or a combination of both. In the interest of the health and safety of local communities, districts and schools may continue to keep school facilities closed to students, staff, parents, guardians, and/or the public at their discretion.

“For the last three months, our students, families and educators demonstrated tremendous flexibility and resiliency when asked to stay at home and switch to distance learning to flatten the COVID-19 infection rate curve. I know this hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud Nevadans took this seriously,” Sisolak said. “This directive will allow schools to return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront.”

The Directive requires districts, charter schools, and private schools to develop plans for reopening school facilities for the 2020-2021 school year based on “Nevada’s Path Forward: A Framework for a Safe, Efficient, and Equitable Return to School Buildings or Framework.” It also requires districts and schools to communicate their locally developed plans to their school community, including parents and staff. Districts and schools must present their plans to their governing body for approval in a public meeting at least 20 days before the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.

“The guidance released today provides districts and schools with the flexibility to make decisions about summer learning and activities based on their local circumstances,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “As always, our top priority is the safety and health of students, staff, and communities. Districts and schools will continue to work with local public health officials to make determinations regarding re-opening and work with their staff, parents, students and community in adopting these plans.”

In addition to the Summer Learning and Activity Guidance and school reopening Framework, the Nevada Interscholastic Athletics Association (NIAA) is also providing guidance regarding athletics practices and contests. This guidance is in in alignment with guidelines provided by Nevada’s Local Empowerment Advisory Panel and the National Federation of State High School Associations’ Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Executive Director of the NIAA mentioned in a June 9 memo the governor’s delcaration that schools “may reopen school athletic fields and facilities for student athletics training, practices, and competition in accordance with guidance promulgated by the [NIAA] and any applicable conditions set forth by directive regarding athletic events.”

However, public attendance at competitions are not allowed under the governor’s directive. “Until this restriction on public attendance is lifted by directive of the governor, no spectators are to be allowed at competitions that are held at or in conjunction with NIAA member schools,”

Thompson added the decision on when to open facilities are up to the local school districts. The governor’s directive “allows but does not mandate the opening of school athletic fields and facilities,” he said, later adding, “The actual opening of those fields and facilities is the prerogative of the school district or other governing entity which controls the fields and facilities.”

Thompson’s memo cautioned that COVID-19 is still actively spreading and that any opening of facilities be done in compliance with social distancing restrictions still in place.