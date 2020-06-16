Lincoln County still lags behind in Census response

Lincoln County residents are responding to the 2020 U.S. Census at a far slower rate than the state average.

Nevada has reached a 60 percent 2020 Census self-response rate milestone, but Lincoln County’s rate as of June 9 is just 13.8 percent. The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 60.8 percent.

Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms have been pushed to October 31,2020. Nevadans can complete the Census online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone 844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020, or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.

According to a release by Nevada Census 2020, for every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years “that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated.”