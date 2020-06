This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Room Tax Board met June 4 for a request from Kathy Cook regarding a donation of $2,500 to the Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo Board for entertainment and prizes. / Shawn Hubbard told the board, “I have no problem giving it to her. It does bring people in. They may not stay in […]