This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Mary Cordle – Food prepared by Indiana Adams during a dinner to support the VFW in Caliente. The VFW Cantina opened to the public June 5 at 4 p.m. The cantina is what pays the bills for the VFW, and during the COVID-19 shutdown, the bills still kept coming. One of the biggest supporters of […]