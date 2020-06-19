Arby’s named advertising awards finalist for ‘Area 51’ campaign

Inspire Stories reported that Arby’s was named a finalist for Adweek’s 2020 Experiential Award for Best Pop-Up Experiential Activation after “bringing the meats” to Hiko as part of the “Storm Area 51” craze last September.

The article state, “After nearly two million people signed up to attend the Area 51 pop culture event, Arby’s announced it would take part in the event by creating a stop-motion video of an Arby’s sauce packet tracing the 2,000-mile road trip from Atlanta to Hiko. The tweet also teased the brand’s exclusive menu, featuring specially crafted items with an extraterrestrial spin, served from the Roadside Meathouse — the nearly 50-foot Arby’s mobile kitchen.”

Days before the event, Arby’s “unveiled the special menu, featuring the Redacted-on-Rye Sandwich, a twist on Arby’s classic Rachel sandwich in a nod to the town of Rachel, Nevada; the E.T. Slider, a chicken tender slider smothered in an ooze-like glaze of Arby’s famous Bronco Berry sauce; Arby’s Frying Objects, loaded curly fries topped with savory “moon rocks” that crackled and popped with every bite; and the Galaxy Shake, a taste-shifting, color-morphing milkshake.”

The Arby’s team served free food and sold merchandise at the Hiko event, which didn’t draw nearly the crowd organizers had hoped for. Toward the end of the event, locals were invited to grab some free food and t-shirts.