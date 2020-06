This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As mentioned in a previous article, there is a high level of poison hemlock in the area of Pioche and throughout northern Lincoln County. In a report during the commissioners meeting in May, Dr. Don Deever with the Lincoln County Extension office urged county officials to begin eradicating the plant before it becomes unmanageable, or […]