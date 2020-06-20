Passage of “Great American Outdoors Act” nearly doubles funding for Nevada to enhance parks and recreation

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) announced Congressional approval of the “Great American Outdoors Act.”

The department said in a released statement that “the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) will finally realize its full potential with Congressional approval of a historic public lands package.”

The legislation is designed to permanently and fully fund the LWCF for the first time since its creation in 1964. LWCF invests earnings from offshore oil and gas leases to help strengthen communities, preserve history, and assure the physical, cultural, and spiritual benefits of outdoor recreation. Through the Great American Outdoors Act, Nevada will receive more than $4 million in annual LWCF funding – nearly doubling the annual allocation in previous years – to help fund Nevada-wide outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation programs.

“The Great American Outdoors Act is a huge victory for all who love the outdoors,” said Bradley Crowell, Director of the NDCNR. “LWCF is essential to everything we do in Nevada to provide second-to-none recreational opportunities, while protecting and preserving the natural landscapes and open spaces we love in all corners of the state. I thank Nevada’s Congressional delegation for helping pass this historic legislation that will protect Nevada’s natural heritage and positively impact the lives of all Nevadans.”

The LWCF provides annual funding through the Nevada Division of State Parks to leverage for improving Nevada’s state parks system and provide sub-grants to local governments and non-profits to protect shared natural resources and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.

Since 1964, Nevada has received more than $107 million through the LWCF to complete more than 360 outdoor recreation projects across the State, according to the NDCNR. “LWCF plays an important role in Nevada’s rural communities and for underserved populations, by bringing outdoor recreation to their backyards in the form of local trails, playgrounds, swimming pools, and more,” the department stated.

