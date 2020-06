This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A 60-year old Pioche man, Joseph McLean, has been arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office on “multiple charges of child pornography depicting sexual images of children under the age of 16, and of distributing and trading child pornography.” Sheriff Kerry Lee said the arrest was made June 12 at McLean’s home, where he was […]