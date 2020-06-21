Richard Lee Simpson went to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a valiant fight against lung cancer. Richard passed on at his home in Pioche, NV, comforted by his spouse, Shannon, our cousin Lisa, and dear friend, Curt, at his side. Richard was 69 years old.

Richard, known as Dick by his family and long-time friends, was born in Floydada, TX, on October 12, 1950, to Earline and Virgil Simpson. During his adolescent years the family moved often due to Virgil’s employment with the Department of Energy. The family moved to Las Vegas, NV, for the second time in 1966.

Dick is a 1968 Western High School graduate. He worked as a carpenter the majority of his life. He is also a skilled welder. Legend has it that during the first half of his life, Dick jumped in with both boots on. He enjoyed horses and rodeo, boating, snow skiing, cycling, and a good game of darts along with a few beers. Dick volunteered for several years to work security at The Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon for Music on the Mountain. Most likely to view the scantily clad women and for the beer.

Richard married Shannon in April 2006. In May 2007, they moved to Pioche along with their Labrador dog, Shelby, and two horses, Mick and Tiki. Richard began working for Lincoln County as Building Maintenance and obtained his Building Inspector license one year later. He retired from Lincoln County in November 2019.

During the 13 years in Pioche, Richard faithfully participated in Pioche Labor Days Single and Doubles Horseshoes. He was so tickled when he won first place in the 2016 Doubles Tournament, along with his teammate, Tanner Wilkin. He was constant in applying each season for deer and elk tags, but only drew two times. Richard enjoyed riding his horse, as well as his back hoe. He volunteered at the Lincoln County High School Rodeo and led the equestrian trail ride for Lincoln County Trails Day. Twice he rode horseback following the old historic 20-Mule Team Trail from Ridgecrest, CA, to Furnace Creek in Death Valley as part of the Death Valley 49er’s Annual Encampment. Riders covered 125 miles in six days.

Richard adhered to the real cowboy way of wearing jeans. He wore Wrangler 13MWZ’s until the day he passed and is most likely wearing them in heaven. The more they stacked on his boots the better. Attire for a night out was his best pair of 13MWZ’s starched to set the crease.

Richard enjoyed tuning into a traditional country station, playing his guitar and singing along. His favorite was Merle Haggard. Each time Merle came on the radio Richard couldn’t keep from singing along, as well as singing to Neon Moon by Brooks and Dunn, and The Dance by Garth.

Richard’s favorite cowboys are Texas Rangers Augustus “Gus” McCrae and Captain Woodrow F. Call of Lonesome Dove fame. He was a fan of Gold Rush, Bering Sea Gold and Deadliest Catch.

Richard savored Jack and Coke (not Pepsi) and a good IPA beer. He was skilled at leather crafting, Dutch oven cooking, smoking jerky, and roasting pine nuts. One of the things that will be missed is his Huevos Rancheros breakfast.

Richard had a good heart and love for animals. He is survived by his darlin’ Shannon; two sisters Barbara Sue Houston, Debbie Bowers and her husband Will; son Andy Kennedy; daughter-in-law Michelle Ault; grandchildren, Kierstin, Trystan and Tanner and four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law, Carol Jean Curtis and Gene Perry. Richard’s and Shelby’s remains will be shared among family and friends and sprinkled together in places of remembrance to him…A cowboy and his beloved dog.