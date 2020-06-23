Online shopping problems top list of COVID-19-related complaints from consumers in Nevada, new FTC data finds

Reports about online shopping topped the list of COVID-19-related complaints from consumers in Nevada and nationally, according to new data released by the Federal Trade Commission.

Most of the COVID-19-related online shopping complaints from consumers include reports about items not arriving or not arriving when promised and items that are different than advertised. The FTC began releasing COVID-19-related complaint data in late March 2020 and is now releasing more detail about the types of complaints it has received from consumers in each state.

From January 1 through June 8, 2020, Nevada consumers reported losing a total of more than $514,000 to fraud related to the pandemic, with a median loss of $421. In addition to online shopping, other top COVID-19-related fraud complaints from Nevada consumers include reports about vacation and travel problems and mobile text messages.

You can find additional complaint data about Nevada and other states on the FTC’s new interactive COVID-19 complaint data dashboards.

The Federal Trade Commission works to promote competition, and protect and educate consumers. You can learn more about consumer topics and file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).