‘Caliente Christian Center’ has a new name

Submitted by Rhonda Bradshaw

Under the church leadership of Pastor Jack Loren Bradshaw, “Caliente Christian Center” was started in 1988.

After more than 30 years, it is now acquiring a new name. “Caliente Christian Center” will be known as “Victory Life Church”.

Since 2017, Pastor Loren’s son, Cole Bradshaw, his wife Zaily and their 5 children, have relocated to Caliente.

Returning to Caliente about the same time as Pastor Loren was getting ready to retire was perfect timing.

Pastor Cole has studied and received his degree from North Carolina College of Theology.

He was involved in a church in the Provo, UT area for 4 years, leading Worship music and Youth ministry.

During our recent COVID-19 quarantine all churches were closed for a short time. After recently being able to reopen Pastor Cole had this to say.

“Not only are we meeting again every Sunday but we also have some exciting news. We are changing the name of our church to ‘Victory Life Church!’

“Renaming the church “Victory Life”, represents the following:

The word “Victory” is used for a win over an opponent or over difficult problems. … in conquest it means the act of overcoming and gaining control over someone or something.”

He added, “We felt that this name represents exactly who we are as believers; ‘Victorious’ in every situation because of the Victory that Jesus won on the cross!”

(1 Corinthians 15:57: “But thanks be to God, who gives us the Victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!”)

We are excited for the future here and the plans that the Lord has for this area and for the world, through us!

Victory Life Church

Meets Sunday 10:00 am

Caliente Depot Art Room

Caliente, NV

(801) 688-3011

Victory Life Church will be sharing upcoming articles about their new work in India, plans to build a church building, and all kinds of exciting things God is doing.