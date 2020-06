During a late-afternoon press conference on June 24, Governor Steve Sisolak announced he has signed a directive with a new requirement for Nevadans and visitors to cover their nose and mouth with a mask or face covering when in public space, whether publicly or privately owned.

This directive is effective on June 26.

More details to come. To view the directive and related guidance, go to https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/news-resources/governor-directives-and-declarations/