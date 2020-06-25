LCHS student named top ten athlete

With the unfortunate toll COVID-19 has taken on both the social and extracurricular lives of students all over the county, seeing one of them recognized for her efforts is a nice change. On June 17, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA), in conjunction with One- Nevada Credit Union, recognized the southern and northern Nevada top ten players of the year, one of whom was Sadie Soderborg of Lincoln County High School.

Morgan Stackhouse – Sadie Soderborg looks to score against Calvary Chapel. Soderborg was named a top ten student-athlete by the NIAA.



Concerning these student-athletes, Bart Thompson, executive director of the NIAA, said, “The top ten winners we honored this year have achieved and maintained an exceptionally high level of excellence in all aspects of their lives. These will be our future leaders. They were dealt a horrible blow at the conclusion of their high school career. They have risen up, and they move forward. They will continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”

This award comes with a $20,000 scholarship, which Soderborg will put to use at Dixie State in southern Utah.

“It’s profoundly unfortunate that many student-athletes missed out on their last sports season,” said Paul Parrish, CEO of One-Nevada Credit Union, “Still, we’re inspired by their perseverance to continue being outstanding students while giving back to their communities. That’s why we’re so pleased to award each of them a college scholarship in support of their education journey.”