Glenda Ann Clarke, age 65, passed away on May 30, 2020, in Caliente, Nevada. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 19, 1954, the first of three children born to William Glenn White and Shirley Ann White (Paylor). She graduated from Farwell High in Farwell, Texas in 1972 and later attended Utah Technical College where she was active in student government and was honored in the 1980 Edition of Who’s Who Among Students in America’s Junior Colleges. Her first “real” job was with PC World Magazine in San Francisco. She later traveled coast-to-coast as a long-haul truck driver based in Florida; she left her golf course home, the convertible, the formal dining room, the fresh flowers daily, the seafood and the BEACH and relocated to Pioche, Nevada, in 2003 to be closer to family. She owned a women’s clothing store on Main Street for some time and entertained local residents, tending bar for many years in Caliente and Pioche. She enjoyed travelling, hiking, fishing, reading non-fiction and crafting. She could grow anything and was a marvelous cook. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her five children, Jennifer Romero, Moriarty, NM, Phillip Reese and Lee Reese Charlotte Clarke, Norman, OK, Zane Clarke, Lompoc, CA. She is also survived by her sister, Carol White, Pioche, NV and brother, Bill White (Cathy), Moriarty, NM., a niece, three nephews and grand-children. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.snmorutuary.com