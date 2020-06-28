Patricia June O’Connor was born September 30, 1935 and passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 with her daughter Debbie and son-in-law Jim by her side.

Pat was born in Higginsville MO to Kermit and Grace Williams of Panaca NV. The Family later settled in Tucson AZ where Pat and her brothers ( Chuck, Larry, and Mickey) were raised. Pat talked a lot about her time in Tucson , specifically attending Amphi Highschool also watching her brothers and uncles play and coach baseball. In 1953 she met William Dittenbir of Au Gres MI. Bill and Pat were married and had 5 children; Ricky, Randy, Debbie, Diane and Garry. As a family they moved to the Dittenbir farm in Michigan to raise the kids.

In the late 60’s Pat decided to bring the kids to Lincoln County where her parents had since moved. Pat worked many jobs to support the kids, the first being at the Knotty Pine which she was very proud of. Soon there was another addition to the ever growing family, Christopher Collier. Not long after Chris was born Pat met Ed O’Connor of Caliente. Two more boys were added to the crew, Dell and Cody O’Connor. Being the gypsy that she was Pat and Ed decided to go tour the northwest for the next 14 years until finally landing back in Lincoln County where she never really left again.

Patricia has a large family that adored her much like everyone that was lucky enough to know her. She is responsible for 18 grandkids, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and if she had it her way they would all be in her small house for the holidays. Pat has countless nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and they loved her. She had special relationships with many people throughout her life that lasted the entirety, but Rosey, Hazel and Val were a special part of her life, especially in the later years.

She is survived by 4 sons, Ricky Dittenbir, Chris Collier, Dell O’Connor (KoDee), Cody O’Connor, and 1 daughter Debbie McClarnan (Jim).

Pat was preceded in death by husband Ed O’Connor, brothers Chuck, Larry, and Mickey Williams, daughter Diane Jones, and sons Randy & Garry Dittenbir.

There will be a celebration of Pat’s life in Caliente later this summer. The date will be made public. Per her request the celebration will include Baseball (wiffle ball) and Tacos.