Summer is here and so is wildfire season

Red Cross issues personal preparedness and safety reminder

LAS VEGAS, NV – June 20 is the first day of summer, which means wildfire season is in full swing. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada would like to remind area residents to be prepared if they live in an area that may be prone to wildfires, especially during the summer heat and wind.

With evacuations a real possibility in the weeks and months ahead, it is important to have a 72-hour emergency kit. Nevadans are encouraged to use Red Cross emergency apps which provide vital information about building an emergency kit, emergency alerts and first aid. For more information, visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/mobile-apps.html.

What should I do if there are reports of wildfires in my area?

Listen to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.

Limit exposure to smoke and dust.

Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.

What should I do to prepare ahead of time?

Keep areas surrounding your home clear of brush, debris, and materials that can catch fire.

Check your emergency kit and replenish any items missing or in short supply.

Don’t forget to include digital copies of critical documents, medications, and food and water for your entire family.

Incorporate CDC guidelines into your preparedness plan, such as: having personal protective equipment (PPE) on hand, packing disinfectant supplies in your to-go bag, and continue to practice social distancing by keeping about 6 feet of separation between yourself and others in public.

If you have pets, don’t forget to include them in your evacuation plan.

Don’t wait. Evacuate.

If ordered to evacuate, leave immediately and head to your identified shelter – this can be with family or friends, or at a hotel, Red Cross shelter, or other location you select.

Have a Family Plan

If separated, have a meeting place near your home.

If you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate, identify a meeting place location outside of your neighborhood.

Plan your evacuation routes. Your primary route may not be accessible, so list two routes.

If your household is separated or unable to communicate with each other, have an outside emergency contact.

Returning home after a wildfire

Do not enter your neighborhood or home until fire officials say it is safe.

Use caution when entering burned areas – hazards may still exist, including hot spots which can flare up without warning.

Be Red Cross Ready

Residents can take advantage of Red Cross disaster preparedness training through the Be Red Cross Ready program, which helps families and individuals become “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency. The online materials help participants gain the skills to evacuate safely and efficiently from a home fire, emergency, or disaster area. You will learn how to Get a Kit; Make a Plan for safe evacuation; and Be Informed of changing and potentially hazardous conditions. Learn more about Red Cross Ready here.

Download the Red Cross app

The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts. The Red Cross First Aid App puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies at your fingertips. Download these apps by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at www.redcross.org/apps.