Opinion: Wind energy continues to benefit rural America

By Lu Nelsen, policy associate, Center for Rural Affairs
In 2019, the U.S. reached a landmark in its wind energy capacity when 100 gigawatts — or enough to provide electricity for about 32 million homes — were produced, according to a report from the American Wind Energy Association.
Reaching that milestone came after significant expansion. Wind energy made up about 30 percent of all new utility-scale generating capacity from 2008 to 2019, making it the top source of renewable electricity in the country.
Besides providing clean and renewable electricity to consumers, wind development has delivered a range of benefits to communities across the country, especially in rural areas where most projects are located. Projects generated new tax revenue, with an estimated $912 million paid to local and state entities. This revenue was helpful for rural counties, where it offered relief for local taxpayers while funding essential services.
Additionally, landowners who hosted turbines received payments of $706 million annually, which provided farm and ranch families with certainty in the face of volatile agriculture markets.
The industry was also an economic driver in terms of job creation, with about 120,000 people employed by the industry in 2019. Despite substantial growth, there are still real challenges to fully capturing wind energy’s potential. COVID-19 has disrupted supply chains and slowed the development of new projects, and the siting of wind projects can often be hindered by overly restrictive regulations.
To fully capture the benefits of wind energy, it’s key that developers work with communities and landowners to identify best practices and mitigate impacts. Even in the face of these challenges, the industry is on track to continue creating new economic opportunities for rural America.
Comments
Dr. Don Deever says
Corporate Industrial Wind Turbine Energy’s Low-down, Snake Oil, Sneaky, Dirty Rotten Lies
Wind mills of yore possess a nostalgic connotation that hearkens back to the idyllic wind-powered grist mills of 12th to early 19th century in Holland and Spain, but proponents of “wind mills” today conveniently forget that those inefficient contraptions were eventually discarded due to the extreme unreliability of the power source… wind. Such proponents of modern-day wind energy also forget that the charming wind mills of old have nothing in common with the unsightly, noisy, wasteful, toxic, short-lived, fire-prone wind turbines of today. Please keep in mind that we’re not talking about relatively small home wind energy towers, which certainly have their place on farms & ranches, but the monstrous contraptions that tower 500 to 850 feet, and can be seen polluting the viewshed from 27 to 36 miles away.
In regards to industrial wind turbine projects, reports exist that show that the best locations for such projects are likely already occupied, and that continued building of such projects probably exhibits diminishing returns. Informed opponents to such projects point out that industrial wind turbines do not run on air, they run on subsidies, which generally cost more taxpayer dollars than the worth of the electricity produced.
Certainly, the mantra of industrial wind turbine energy corporations is “clean, green, pollution-free,” so, let’s take a closer look at that mantra. With regards to air quality, industrial wind turbine projects, on the surface, do represent a “feel good” alternative to burning coal for energy, but the reality is that wind turbines are not giant mushrooms that just pop up out of the ground when there is enough precipitation and the weather conditions are right. When one considers the massive amount of coal that must be burned to create the raw materials for these behemoths, including the petrochemicals burned or otherwise consumed to create the iron, cast iron, steel, copper, aluminum, plastics, fiberglass, reinforced polyester, wood epoxy, and concrete to construct such monstrosities, not to mention the energy consumed to erect, transport, install and maintain these ever-increasingly massive towers, it quickly becomes apparent that more energy may be consumed during their creation, transportation, installation and maintenance that can ever be reaped during the mediocre 12-15 years of their highly limited working lifetimes (industry reports erroneously exaggerate their ability to operate effectively at 20-25 years).
The weight of these hellacious towers provides a good idea of just how much raw (non-renewable) materials each of these machines eats up forever. For instance, looking at the statistics of a relatively small, older, but still widely used GE 1.5-megawatt model, the weight of the nacelle by itself is 56 tons, while the blade weighs in excess of 36 tons, and then there’s the tower it sits atop, which weighs roughly 71 tons; altogether this one diminutive industrial wind turbine weighs a total of 164 tons. Presently, GE is producing a 12-megawatt version called the Haliade-X 12 MW model, which means that its generator has eight times the capacity of the 1.5 megawatt model just discussed, which means it is much, much larger. Estimates have shown that 150 to 500 tons of coal could be involved in the process of manufacturing a typical modern industrial wind turbine, and such estimates do not even begin to cover the dirty energy expended in the making of roads, operating and maintenance (O & M) centers built for the crews that construct and operate them, new highline wires, electrical relay stations, and transformers, nor do such estimates take into account the amount of coal burned during the mining process for the base materials from which to build the 8,000 thousand parts for these monstrosities, or the petrochemicals required for the manufacture of the unnatural resins that form their poisonous non-recyclable blades. According to IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers), “To make the steel required for wind turbines that might operate by 2030, you’d need fossil fuels equivalent to more than 600 million metric tons of coal.” At the start of that same IEEE article, they began their investigative look into the hypocrisy of wind energy with this eye-opening statement, “Wind turbines are the most visible symbols of the quest for renewable electricity generation. And yet, although they exploit the wind, which is as free and as green as energy can be, the machines themselves are pure embodiments of fossil fuels.” Industrial wind energy schemes are as “green” as the fabled “Emerald City” of Oz, where readers in the original book read that every visitor was required to wear green goggles so they could see how green the city “appeared.”
While erroneously classified as a “renewable energy” source by corporate wind energy consortiums, none of the ingredients required to make industrial wind turbines are renewable in any sense of the word, nor could the legions of trucks and tractors and bulldozers needed to move and erect them be considered renewable. A shocking truth, kept very quiet by the wind energy conglomerate (much of whom are foreign-based) is that modern wind turbines require massive amounts of rare earth mining to provide enough neodymium and dysprosium to create the supermagnets that are needed within the nacelles of such gigantic structures. Interestingly, the mining and refining of such rare earth minerals produces major amounts of waste products of radioactive uranium and thorium. Once again, while left-wing politically-motivated proponents of industrial wind energy deplore and loudly condemn the idea of nuclear energy, the facts show that the industrial wind turbine industry is responsible for the production of more radioactive waste each year in the United States than the entire nuclear energy industry. If you’d like to see the true face of the “ecology-minded” industrial wind turbine industry, try Googling the four words, “Baotou China wind turbine.” When you do, you will see a hellish scene that is lightyears beyond Dante’s worst nightmare, as envisioned in his classic work, “The Inferno.” The world’s largest toxic man-made lake is the result of rare earth mining, largely for the “clean, green, pollution-free” industrial wind turbine industry.
Moreover, when it comes to forest, desert, and rangeland areas, the devastation to wildlife by the construction of industrial wind turbine projects can be astronomical. Bats are vitally important flying mammals when it comes to pest control for most biomes, especially against those insects that are most devastating to forests and farmlands, and which carry the most human-borne diseases. In fact, the USDA cites that the value of bats in natural pest control, in the United States alone, could be worth up to $23 billion dollars per year! As huge as the USDA estimate appears, other reports suggest that bats save corn growers $1 billion per year, and that overall, their protection of American farms, ranches, and forests has been valued at preventing up to $57 billion each year in losses.
One of the major problems of industrial wind turbines, as it concerns bats, has to do with the massive size of the blades on modern machines (new ones are now being built over 720 feet in length), which can cut a swath of several acres through the air. The uninformed might assume that high levels of bat mortality, due to industrial wind turbines, would be the result of collisions with the gigantic blades, whose tips can be travelling at over 230 mph. A single blade of even more moderately-sized industrial wind turbines, weigh as much as 16 African elephants, and that much mass displaces a lot of air, thereby creating quite a vacuum. Sadly, bats need not be struck by blades to die from wind turbines. When the blades are spinning, they produce a much lower pressure area behind the turbines. Because bats are mammals that fly, unlike birds that nature makes lighter by having hollow bones and red blood cells that reproduce themselves, bats have heavier bones that contain marrow, where new blood cells are produced, in common with other mammals. In order to be light enough to fly, some of the internal organs of bats are lighter and therefore much more vulnerable to harm from immediate and drastic environmental changes.
In the case of massive industrial wind turbines, groups of bats that fly behind one, while it is spinning, instantly die of barotrauma and drop out of the sky in masses. The best way to describe the effects that such low-pressure areas have on the delicate lungs of bats is to imagine a SCUBA diver who fills their lungs with air deeper down into their dive. If they were to hold their breath and quickly ascend into shallower waters that significantly weigh less (in terms of atmospheric pressure), they could die from capillaries and veins bursting in their lungs, resulting in a fatal air embolism. The same phenomenon annually affects millions of bats worldwide as they unfortunately inhale just prior to flying behind a massive industrial wind turbine blade while it is spinning, and then without warning their lungs explode. Because of their biology, bats are particularly susceptible to such deaths, and unfortunately, they are drawn into danger in large numbers toward towering industrial wind turbines due to the blinking red lights atop them at night that attract nocturnal insects for miles around, as well as due to the insects that are drawn to the dead and decaying bodies of birds that have perished below the wind turbines due to collisions with those gargantuan blades.
There’s also the issue with industrial wind turbines on state, forest, or private farm lands that the immense size of such towers can now reach over 600 feet with the newest land-based projects (over 850 feet offshore), which requires deep foundations to be blasted in the underlying rocks for support, often 50 feet wide and 30 feet deep. The blasting and operating of heavy construction equipment can produce devastating effects on nearby natural springs, seeps, wells, and other natural water sources, entirely disrupting the ecology of hundreds of square miles. Plus, there is the immense amounts of lime and other chemicals that leach into the soils during construction that can exude poisons into nearby ground water sources. Considering the huge numbers of burrowing animals that might be living or nesting in the area of such a project, it is fairly easy to imagine the devastation that can be wreaked upon the fragile local ecology. Plus, each towering industrial wind turbine occupies a lot of leveled space. For example, a Vestas V90 wind turbine, which is sited to work with incoming wind from any direction, can require the destruction of a mind-boggling 111 acres for each tower.
Combine those insights with the latest research on infrasound, and it becomes painfully obvious that large industrial wind turbine projects have no place on deserts, forest lands, near wilderness areas, farm lands, or within 10 miles of any hearing sensitive species. Over the past few years, while profit-minded proponents of industrial wind turbine projects have falsely claimed that there is no credible evidence of the harmful effects of wind turbine-produced infrasound on humans and wildlife, prestigious centers of higher learning in Europe, particularly in Germany and Finland (where commercial wind was most zealously embraced) have been publishing scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals that demonstrate just how dangerous infrasound can be to living things, and that the harmful energy, below the threshold of human hearing, does not even begin to diminish until a living organism is at least 15 miles from the source. In the United States, the Department of Defense was quick to shut down a gigantic industrial wind scheme proposed by Harry Reid, which was being planned for the Nevada Test Site. Considering its proximity to Area 51, our country’s center for stealth technology, military experts immediately agreed that the interference caused by industrial wind turbine infrasound would make their tests impossible to conduct. If the world’s most advanced electronics cannot handle infrasound, imagine how much more devastating its effects are on delicate biological systems. Reports out of New Mexico have shown that infrasound can travel 75 miles, and in Germany, a well-known study cautioned that wind turbine-produced infrasound makes it impossible to monitor Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty equipment if a solitary industrial wind turbine is less than 20 kilometers away, or 50 kilometers away if there is an array of them.
Industrial wind energy literature often cites how good these projects are for rural areas, which is why they say they build them there. The truth is that such companies think that “country bumpkins” are much easier to fool, rural folks tend to have less money and know-how when it comes to fighting them in court, and because the work of farming and ranching is so labor-intensive, rural land owners are quicker to lease out their property to these economic parasites to host such projects to the detriment of their neighbors. The mega-corporations also often cite the “economic advantages” of industrial wind turbine schemes, which are about as economically advantageous as COVID-19. In California, which forced massive industrial wind energy schemes on its citizens, electricity prices went up five times higher than the National average. A report titled, “The Hidden Costs of Wind Energy” shows that it costs three times as much money to produce electricity from the wind as it does to use clean-burning natural gas.
One of the reasons that wind energy is costlier to produce is because electric companies know they can’t rely on the wind to provide the electricity that is needed at any given moment. Wind can’t be second-guessed. No one can predict when it will blow just right. Too little wind, and the giant turbine blades won’t turn. Too much wind, and the giant turbine blades won’t turn. Due to these common vagaries in the weather, the only sure way to guarantee that hospitals, military bases, airports, businesses, and homes will receive the electricity they need is to constantly keep coal-burning powerplants running on idle with their turbines spinning in standby mode. That way, if the wind turbines aren’t producing sufficient power, which is usually the case, these coal-fired power plants can be instantly activated to meet consumer demand.
In the case where industrial wind facilities have been designed to supply 20% or more of a region’s potential electrical needs, an extra coal-fired power plant must be built just to back-up the stale “wind farm.” Considering the ever-increasing size of these wind behemoths, it could mean that every new industrial wind turbine facility means the necessary construction of one more coal-fired power plant. Reports have shown that the cost of producing wind energy, as usually reported by wind industry groups such as the AWEA (American Wind Energy Association), purposely fail to factor in the cost of each fossil fuel power plant that must run 24/7 to support the supposed “wind farm.” In general, it has been found that the cost estimates supplied by the wind industry are generally half of the true price. Furthermore, in places like California, where they have been constructing industrial wind turbine facilities rather than power stations, they deal with the shortage of reliable electricity by scheduling voltage reductions (rolling brownouts) in order to manage supply failures.
Ardent fanatics of wind energy will say it’s worth it no matter what the price. But how much renewable energy are they really getting for the price? Perhaps no group of people on Earth is prouder of the amount of renewable energy they use than those who live in the Netherlands. “Officially,” they boast that 70% of their electricity is derived from renewable energy sources. That environmental figure obviously sounds good on paper, but investigations have found that in the Netherlands and other “green” parts of Europe, any renewable energy that is mixed with energy from any other source is considered 100% renewable. In the case of the Netherlands, it has been estimated that although consumers are paying for 70% renewable energy, the actual amount of pollution-free, renewable sources of power they receive is only 2.2%. One doesn’t get what they pay for with wind energy. But, again, it sounds good.
While hundreds of jobs are promised to counties that embrace the fable of wind energy, those corporations who build the unsightly, sprawling facilities do so in a matter of three or four months, and due to time constraints, they use mostly their own highly-trained and specialized employees to do so, except for some small handfuls of short-term, low-paying jobs that go to locals. When it comes to the amount of money that States or counties reap from taxes levied on energy sales, such facilities built in the middle of nowhere require that green-washed representatives of the people to foot the bill for the installation of hundreds of miles of transmission lines, which they pass onto the citizens in ever-increasing tax burdens. Costs to counties can also include a major economic loss in tourism potential, not to mention the massive loss in real estate taxes due to the immediate depreciation of property values. On top of all that bad news, public health costs soar in the vicinity of those things, and work hours and productivity can diminish greatly. Plus, there’s the sad truth that after about 15 years of raking the taxpayers over the coals, these foreign-based corporations simply pull out and leave their broken wind turbines behind for the county to have to pay to dismantle and remove.
In reality, the three most common words sadly uttered by rural homeowners, after buying into such schemes, can be summarized by, “We were duped!” True-life stories abound across the country of families who spent every saved dollar to build their dream home, only to have to abandon it due to the unbearable misery of living within a few miles of a so-called “wind farm” that grew fat on tax breaks and overpriced energy, and produced only the destruction of their quality of life in return. Add to that the statistics that show that even if such homeowners could sell their dream houses, those that suddenly find themselves near industrial wind turbine projects, on average, are said to lose 40% of the value of their house and property. Wind power schemes represent not only a devastating loss of revenue and solitude for rural America, they are also a tragedy for the wild creatures who live nearby. Untold numbers of bats and burrowing mammals are hardly the only casualties in the wind turbine war against common sense. Infamous industrial wind turbine facilities, such as the sprawling Altamont facility in Northern California, have been shown by researchers to have resulted in the deaths of literally thousands of endangered golden eagles, plus many thousands more of other protected species of songbirds, raptors, and migratory aquatic birds. Sadly, the industrial wind energy facility that was allowed to be built in White Pine County, lies nearly directly in the path of bats who inhabit Lehman Caverns.
There’s also the issue of toxicity from the blades from which no safe way has yet been found to reuse or dispose of them, and some of those blades that are literally larger than Big Ben are now piled in mountains of refuse in such countries as Denmark. In “environmentally-minded” Europe, countries there are looking to send their mountains of used blades to African villages, whose unsuspecting inhabitants will be paid to burn them far away from where they were used. After all, how can it be toxic when it is out of sight and out of mind? Add such knowledge to the fact that each industrial wind turbine nacelle contains approximately 50 gallons of oil, which often leaks into the ground, or results in wildfires. In England, it was found that the reported number of fire outbreaks from wind facilities was 1/10th the amount of the actual fires they caused to surrounding wildlands.
But what about climate change? Doesn’t industrial wind turbine energy help cool the Earth? Isn’t that their purpose? Isn’t that their number-one selling point? Not according to a published NASA report based on satellite data. Texas currently hosts the largest concentration of gigantic corporate wind energy facilities in the country, especially in west-central Texas. It was found that around their euphemistically-named “wind farms,” temperatures are rising at 0.72 centigrade per decade. What NASA scientists found was that the winds in Texas blow most commonly in the late hours of the night (when consumer need is least), and that these giant wind turbines pull warmer air back down out of the atmosphere, contributing to global warming, rather than allowing the warm air to continue to rise and dissipate in space.
Moreover, the infrastructure for modern-day wind energy schemes can require the bulldozing and building of more than 100 miles of dirt roads, 36 feet wide, through virgin areas of wildlands. Removing vast acres of native vegetation contributes to global warming, since denuded areas are hotter than green areas, plus the mountains of plants that are removed are no longer there to convert carbon dioxide into plant food. Also, there are many lands that should never be exposed to the wind. In a massive-scale wind project that was fairly recently shut down by the Department of Interior, a Swedish-based wind energy company planned to install several hundred industrial wind turbines in rural Southern Nevada, of a size normally found only offshore, and do so in soils that were found by university geologists to be rich in actinolite (one of the most dangerous long-fiber forms of natural asbestos) and Coccidioides immitis fungi (source of valley fever).
As can be seen, large industrial wind turbine projects, while seemingly sounding like a good idea on the surface, can produce devastating results when erected on public or private lands, and can utterly disrupt the natural biology of ecosystems, as well as wreak havoc on nearby residents or visitors who enter into such wildlands to enjoy the former serenity of nature that has been traded for the “whoomph, swoosh, whoomph” of such gargantuan instruments of greed.
It’s significant to note that positive articles on industrial wind turbine schemes are found in the “Opinion” section of newspapers, not the news section with statistics and other information. These corporations talk in generalities and not in specifics, and cite virtually no facts, and when they do throw out numbers, usually in dollar figures, they never break down who exactly it is that receives the money (their stockholders), and who doesn’t (the county that hosts them). A widely quoted line from a speech made by Warren Buffet, owner of Nevada Energy (subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy) as well as many other public utilities, centered on the true benefactors of modern wind energy and the true losers, “I will do anything that is basically covered by the law to reduce Berkshire’s tax rate,” Warren Buffet said while speaking in Omaha, Nebraska. “For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.”
In reality, there are only four “theoretical” attitudes that newly informed, educated citizens can have about industrial wind turbine schemes. 1) Like myself, they can start off thinking they sound like a good idea, but then do honest research, and knowingly oppose them from now on; 2) They can profit from such projects, and so ignore the dirty truths because it is economically advantageous for them to do so; 3) They can start off opposing such devastating projects, and continue to grow in the knowledge that causes them to logically oppose them more and more vehemently; or 4) They can start off opposed to such projects, do research, and then change their minds and begin to support them. Like Santa Claus, however, that fourth category only exists in the imaginations of industrial wind energy corporations.
It appears that industrial wind turbine energy consortiums are now desperately rearing their ugly heads to put out carefully-orchestrated “opinion” columns in rural newspapers. This is likely being done in the hopes that the COVID-19 situation has made the most rural counties so poor, they are desperate enough to be vulnerable to the idea of any supposed money-making scheme, even industrial wind turbines. To them, rural America is nothing more than the zebra at the back of the herd, easy prey for billionaires to pick out and devour. Truly, a more appropriate title for the “Opinion” letter that inspired this response would be, “Wind energy continues to benefit schemers and rural America is paying the high price.”
by
Dr. Don Deever