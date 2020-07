This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, My neighbor and I have never gotten along very well to say the least. He is a very particular and fastidious elderly man with a temper. I am a mom with several children whose every move and noise drive him crazy. Last week I noticed dog droppings on my lawn and decided to […]