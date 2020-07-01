Old Ash Springs tree comes down

Dave Maxwell – Left: A recent picture of an old tree at Green Valley Grocery. Right: A crew works on the removal of the tree.

The tall, old cottonwood tree at Green Valley Grocery at Ash Springs was recently cut down.

The age of the tree is unknown, but it must have been there for at least 100 years or more. Most residents of the valley and county have never known it not to be there.

The typical lifespan of a cottonwood is between 70-100 years, but they have the potential to live 200-400 years in ideal conditions.

Vern Holaday of the Alamo Inn has a photo of the tree taken in the 1940s, when it was about half the size it is now.

Cottonwood trees grow between 65-195 feet tall and can have trunks spanning up to nine feet, two inches in diameter. They are one of the largest North American hardwood trees.

The largest recorded cottonwood tree in the world, measured in 2018, is the Frimley Park tree located in Hastings, New Zealand. Planted in the 1870s, the tree measures 138 feet tall, 111 feet wide and 33.4 feet at the base.