Update on super-load traveling through the county

The oversized super-load is creeping toward Alamo this morning. The unusually large, 770-ton load parked for the night on U.S. Highway 93 mile marker 0 in Lincoln County near Coyote Springs and began moving again at 5:45 a.m. this morning, according to Tony Illia with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

As of around 7:30 a.m. it had traveled 8 miles. Motorists should expect delays while while traveling on Highway 93 today. The load is being escorted by four NHP troopers who are routing traffic around the load at various intervals.

Courtesy 9 S Graphics – The super-load parked along U.S. Highway 93.

It departed Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas via Highway 93 around sunrise on Monday, June 29, on a one-way trip to Clive, Utah. It is being transported by Emmert International on a 122-foot-long trailer powered by six heavy-duty Class 8 trucks.

The heavy weight of the super-load is being dispersed across 460 total tires, preventing damage to state roads and bridges. Additionally, Emmert will reinforce drainage culverts along the route using shoring and hydraulic jacks to prevent damage to public infrastructure.

The load will not be traveling from July 2 at 12 p.m. through July 5, thereby minimizing impacts to holiday traffic. The total convoy will span up to 2 miles in length, including extra trucks, mechanics, and project managers. The travel route, which will keep the load off Interstates 15 and 80, will largely follow U.S. Highway 93 and State Route 318 before crossing into Utah.