This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On April 14, the Lincoln County School District Board approved the hiring of Raymond Wadsworth as the new principal of Panaca Elementary. Wadsworth, a longtime educator and administrator in the school district, now has the task of filling the large hole left by the retirement of Pete Peterson, but Wadsworth has a positive outlook on […]