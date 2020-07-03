Nevada receives approval for career and technical education and workforce development programs

CARSON CITY Nev. – The Nevada Department of Education announced Nevada is one of four additional states to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Education for its career and technical education plan. The approval means Nevada is eligible to receive federal Perkins Funds through the year 2023 to implement its plan. While this funding amount varies slightly each year, the most recent award for fiscal year 2021 was more than $11 million.

Career and technical education prepare students in industry-aligned programs. Nevada’s career and technical education programs also align with the skilled labor needs of existing or relocating businesses or industries within Nevada.

“This exciting news comes at a unique time. It will assist in opening doors for our students to obtain jobs of the future, giving them more career options,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Career and technical education is critical as we prepare students for Nevada’s changing economy and recover from the devastating effects of COVID-19.”

The approved plan guides Nevada’s career and technical education activities and programs at both the secondary and post-secondary institutions through 2023. Elements of the plan include:

Target technical assistance efforts to increase access to and opportunities for career and technical education programs within local schools and institutions.

Provide additional funding support to rural school districts by leveraging Perkins Reserve Funds.

Promote innovation through a competitive grant process for career and technical education programs.

The department also announced Nevada received confirmation from the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor that the 2020 four-year Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Unified State Plan has been officially approved. The plan will take effect on July 1st and cover program years 2020 through 2023.

Under the WIOA, the Governor of each State must submit a Unified or Combined State Plan to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor that outlines a four-year strategy for the State’s workforce development system. Nevada’s plan includes the core partner programs of Adult, Dislocated and Youth Employment and Training, Adult Education, Wagner-Peyser Employment Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

The department will contribute to the WIOA State Plan through its continued work with the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act (AEFLA). The AELFA provides adults the opportunity to improve their skills to be self-sufficient, to participate actively in their children’s education and to address foundation skills and secondary education and English Language deficiencies of the Nevada workforce through research-based programs.