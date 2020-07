This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, I work with a person who is not only hard for me to get along with, but who I see bothers customers as well. They are intrusive, opinionated, bossy and seem to have little to no self-awareness. It has gotten to a point where I and several of my other co-workers dread being […]