This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

With the increased spread of COVID-19 throughout the western U.S., state governments are reinforcing precautionary measures. Recently, Governor Steve Sisolak of Nevada joined with many other politicians in mandating the wearing of face masks. In a public statement June 24, Sisolak stated, “Today, at the recommendation of the medical advisory team, I signed a directive […]